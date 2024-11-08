FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 417 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 21.2% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 8,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 9,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 9,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total value of $11,150,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 338,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,810,838.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,118 shares of company stock worth $121,237,935 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.10.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $591.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $558.95 and a 200 day moving average of $514.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $602.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

