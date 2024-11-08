FY2025 Earnings Forecast for EverQuote Issued By B. Riley

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of EverQuote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EVER. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.93 million, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.06.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $33,181.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,028.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,517.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $33,181.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,028.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,270 shares of company stock worth $431,011. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

