FY2025 EPS Estimates for Korn Ferry Lifted by William Blair

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Korn Ferry in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.79. The consensus estimate for Korn Ferry’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share.

NYSE KFY opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.69. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $47.28 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In other news, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $387,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,994. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 16,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,089.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,298.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $387,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,994. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,431,000 after acquiring an additional 62,385 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

