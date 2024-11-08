FY2025 EPS Forecast for Black Diamond Group Cut by Analyst

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Black Diamond Group in a report released on Monday, November 4th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Black Diamond Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BDI opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$555.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.88. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$7.23 and a 1-year high of C$10.27.

Insider Activity at Black Diamond Group

In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Steve Stein sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$59,023.60. In other news, Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 20,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total value of C$199,400.00. Also, Director Steve Stein sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$59,023.60. Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,370 over the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Diamond Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Black Diamond Group

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.