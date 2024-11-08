FY2026 Earnings Estimate for MYE Issued By KeyCorp

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Myers Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myers Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Myers Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Shares of MYE opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $442.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.23. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Myers Industries by 712,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the second quarter worth $186,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Further Reading

