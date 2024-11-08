FY2026 Earnings Forecast for TSE:BYD Issued By Cormark

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.51 per share for the year. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.46). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. TD Securities decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$320.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$277.75.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$220.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$213.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$233.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$198.61 and a 12 month high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Group Services

In related news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray acquired 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$223.12 per share, with a total value of C$101,742.72. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

