Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

