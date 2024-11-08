Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, a leading provider of dredging services in the United States, released its financial results for the three and nine months ending on September 30, 2024. The company also revealed plans for a conference call and webcast scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (C.S.T.) to discuss these results.

Get alerts:

According to the earnings release furnished in Exhibit 99.1 of their recent Form 8-K filing, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation highlighted its performance during the specified periods. The information presented in the earnings release is in compliance with Item 2.02 of the Form 8-K and is not to be considered as filed material under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Alongside the financial update, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation indicated that the filing contained an interactive data file as per Item 9.01, referencing the Cover Page Interactive Data File tagged in Inline XBRL format.

For further details on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s financial performance and updates, interested parties are encouraged to review the full Form 8-K filing available on the company’s investor relations website or the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR database.

This concludes the summary of the 8-K filing from Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation regarding its financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s 8K filing here.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Articles