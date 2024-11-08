Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, a leading provider of dredging services in the United States, released its financial results for the three and nine months ending on September 30, 2024. The company also revealed plans for a conference call and webcast scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (C.S.T.) to discuss these results.
According to the earnings release furnished in Exhibit 99.1 of their recent Form 8-K filing, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation highlighted its performance during the specified periods. The information presented in the earnings release is in compliance with Item 2.02 of the Form 8-K and is not to be considered as filed material under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
For further details on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation's financial performance and updates, interested parties are encouraged to review the full Form 8-K filing available on the company's investor relations website or the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR database.
This concludes the summary of the 8-K filing from Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation regarding its financial results for the third quarter of 2024.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
