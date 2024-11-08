Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,729,000 after buying an additional 2,912,942 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 37.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,920,000 after purchasing an additional 835,557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 7,617.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 437,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,440,000 after purchasing an additional 431,910 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CF Industries by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after purchasing an additional 248,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,824,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $84.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $90.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

