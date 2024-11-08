Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $141.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $107.82 and a 1 year high of $144.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.62.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.