Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,259.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,362 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,695 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $473.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.01. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.