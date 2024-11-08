Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 103,501 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

