Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.59 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 115,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 43.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 3.5 %

MOH opened at $337.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.69 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

