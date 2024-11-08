Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TDY opened at $477.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $483.52.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

