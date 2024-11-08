Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

COO opened at $103.33 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.45.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.