Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $108.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

