Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,593 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dollar General by 148.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,257,000 after acquiring an additional 765,206 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Dollar General by 319.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 925,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,324,000 after acquiring an additional 704,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.9 %

DG stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average is $113.38. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $77.22 and a one year high of $168.07.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

