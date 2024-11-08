Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 833.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Trading Down 0.5 %

MKL stock opened at $1,636.14 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,317.00 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,569.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,571.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,651.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.