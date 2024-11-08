Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 214 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 165.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $504.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.62. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.31 and a 1 year high of $509.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

