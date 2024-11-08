Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 399 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $107.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

