Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 477 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $2,330,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 210,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $144.85 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $148.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.59.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,533 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.30.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

