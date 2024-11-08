Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,120 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,954,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,640,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,810,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,346,000 after buying an additional 561,565 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,519,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,940,000 after buying an additional 566,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,660,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,976,000 after buying an additional 137,032 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.38 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Baird R W lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.09.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

