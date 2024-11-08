Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 533 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 378,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $147.12 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.65 and a one year high of $150.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.62.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CINF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

