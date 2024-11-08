Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 620 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $59,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWK. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

