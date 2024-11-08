Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 859 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.59.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 471.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. HSBC downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on EL

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,045,982.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,366. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.