Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 237.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.5 %

TRU stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.57.

Insider Activity

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

