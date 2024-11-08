Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 28 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 70.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $513.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $483.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.34. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $369.57 and a one year high of $514.33.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.