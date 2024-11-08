Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 269.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $197.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.07 and a 200-day moving average of $209.71. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

