Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

