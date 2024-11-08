Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $113,000 Stock Position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 21.8% in the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 613,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 167.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,811 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Enfusion in the second quarter worth $683,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enfusion in the third quarter worth $892,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Price Performance

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. Enfusion, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $10.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85.

About Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

