Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $11,528,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $9,413,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 941,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 699,724 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,282,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3,624.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 607,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 590,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ralph E. Faison purchased 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $105,131.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 385,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,772.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $84,750.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 892,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,584.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph E. Faison purchased 8,842 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $105,131.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 385,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,772.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $127.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

