Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $329,000 Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 125.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,363 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QUAD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

QUAD opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.57. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is -12.12%.

Quad/Graphics Profile

(Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.