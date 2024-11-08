Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after buying an additional 1,501,091 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth about $16,156,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,240 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Intapp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intapp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 106,668 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 35,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $1,940,240.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at $36,238,600.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 35,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $1,940,240.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at $36,238,600.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,554,483.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,917,705.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,017 shares of company stock valued at $9,301,222. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.59 and a beta of 0.64. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

