Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Calix by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Calix during the third quarter worth $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Calix in the third quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $34.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -141.98 and a beta of 1.75. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $45.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $200.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

