Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,405 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Veritex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 99,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Veritex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Veritex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Veritex by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Price Performance

VBTX opened at $29.32 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Veritex had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $113.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 12,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $353,795.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,215.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

About Veritex

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

