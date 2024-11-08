Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 607.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,505,000 after buying an additional 184,121 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General during the second quarter worth approximately $8,492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mercury General by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,999,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,954 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 783.7% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86,178 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Price Performance

NYSE MCY opened at $72.68 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 18.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

