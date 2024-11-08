Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $362,000 Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 3.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Global-E Online by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLBE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Global-E Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. Global-E Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. Global-E Online’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

