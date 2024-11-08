Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,038.02 ($13.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,091 ($14.20). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,089.50 ($14.18), with a volume of 964,031 shares changing hands.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 671 ($8.73) to GBX 684 ($8.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,048.20 ($13.64).

The stock has a market cap of £5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,758.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,096.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,040.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

