HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sana Biotechnology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SANA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered Sana Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SANA opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Sana Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $689.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Richard Mulligan sold 150,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,848,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,620,333.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 255.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,449,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,490,000 after buying an additional 3,917,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 24.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,089 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,380,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 380,949 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

