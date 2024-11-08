HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $98.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 98.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92 and a beta of 1.56.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.76%. RCI Hospitality’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth $88,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

