HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives $129.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

HCI opened at $116.24 on Friday. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.12.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $206.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 80.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 115.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

