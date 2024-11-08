Head to Head Analysis: Euronav (CMBT) vs. Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 112.38% 22.35% 11.43% Euronav Competitors 31.77% 15.77% 8.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Euronav alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Euronav and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $1.24 billion $858.03 million 2.19 Euronav Competitors $781.05 million $120.80 million 5.97

Dividends

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Euronav pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.0% and pay out 35.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Euronav has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav’s rivals have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Euronav beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.