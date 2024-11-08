Head-To-Head Contrast: Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) vs. Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) and Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Spectral AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.5% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.7% of Spectral AI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral AI has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 Spectral AI 0 0 3 1 3.25

Spectral AI has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 235.82%. Given Spectral AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Spectral AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -96.89% -74.83% Spectral AI -89.85% N/A -104.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Spectral AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences $700,000.00 1,580.19 -$42.21 million N/A N/A Spectral AI $18.06 million 1.37 -$20.85 million ($1.34) -1.00

Spectral AI has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences.

Summary

Spectral AI beats Pulse Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView System, a predictive analytics platform integrated with the predictive AI-Burn, which combines AI algorithms and multispectral imaging (MSI) imaging for an assessment of wound healing potential and offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention; and DeepView SnapShot M, a handheld, portable, and wireless diagnostic tool, that provides a potential enhanced and expanded use for the government and emergency care, first responders, and potentially home health care professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

