Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504,412 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,218,000 after purchasing an additional 965,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,170,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,909,000 after acquiring an additional 489,415 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,962,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,785,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,014,000 after acquiring an additional 63,669 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

HST stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

