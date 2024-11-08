Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells $1,601,104.12 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 50,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $1,601,104.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,149.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Jonathan Young sold 40,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,206,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $281,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jonathan Young sold 568 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $14,870.24.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $34.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

