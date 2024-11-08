Insider Selling: ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Major Shareholder Sells 7,879,583 Shares of Stock

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 7,879,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $12,055,761.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
ESSA Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ EPIX opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a market cap of $78.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.84. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $11.67.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Pharma
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered ESSA Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of ESSA Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPIX
ESSA Pharma Company Profile
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ESSA Pharma
- What are earnings reports?
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.