Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $1,706,500.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $1,706,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 530,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,992.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Hessekiel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $709,750.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00.

Exelixis stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 202,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,281,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

