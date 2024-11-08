Insider Selling: SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Insider Sells 135,000 Shares of Stock

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) insider Jason Bliss sold 135,000 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $1,757,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,921,032.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
SolarWinds Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of SWI opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SWI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
