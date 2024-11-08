Insider Selling: SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Insider Sells 135,000 Shares of Stock

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) insider Jason Bliss sold 135,000 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $1,757,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,921,032.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SWI opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 14.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 11.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 484,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SolarWinds by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

