International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,812 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 7,878.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTWO. CWM LLC raised its position in Q2 by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,671.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,671.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $74,931.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,822.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,963 shares of company stock worth $3,109,699. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $102.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.08. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $175.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

