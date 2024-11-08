InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.93.

IIP.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities raised InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$10.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -547.50 and a beta of 1.13. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.84 and a 12 month high of C$14.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,900.00%.

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

